Most people have analyzed the possibility of another mask mandate and, even scarier, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. This topic is beyond science or politics and is now a moral and ethical concern.
The ethical analysis for a mask and COVID vaccine mandate is now a tussle between the utilitarianism rule of life (the greatest good for the greatest number) and the individual’s autonomy to choose. We often ponder, should anyone be forced to take any form of treatment without coercion? What if I decide to refuse? How does my refusal affect anyone?
