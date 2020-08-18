I enjoyed and agreed with Charles Nick’s column in the LDN Aug. 12. It was right on. We’ve all seen gradual changes in our society, such as the negative morality we are all observing now; the hate for others for no reason; the decline in our love/fear for our God; and the general negative behavior that we watch every day on the news. If people don’t see that we’re backsliding then they are blind or don’t want to see it.
I’ve said this before, but I say again, “Wake up, America!” The riots, destruction of people and property and entire towns, fires set and the mayor trying to pass it off as peaceful protests. Please, the prisons are more peaceful than this. I look at the television and can’t believe that it is the United States. It looks like some Third World country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.