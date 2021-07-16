After the 2021 February winter storm calamities, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott failed to deliver on his promises to improve the electric grid and to hold ERCOT and energy companies alike accountable for their past and potential future failures.
Recall in 2011 and 2021, the Texas electric grid failed, and when respective special legislative sessions recommended all energy companies (gas, nuclear, wind, solar, hydro, coal) weatherize equipment (pipes, plants, windmills, etc.), in 2011, then-Attorney General Abbott failed to ensure those recommendations were enforced. Therefore, in 2021, 125-plus Texans died from hypothermia in their homes amid the crippling electrical grid and water treatment plant failures all across Texas.
