Our family has recently moved to Lufkin from Nacogdoches. Now this is not the first time we have lived in Lufkin. Two of our children were born in Lufkin. I worked for Champion International at their two plywood mills and the paper mill that was owned by Champion and Abitibi. I eventually retired from the Georgia-Pacific facility located on Denman Avenue in 2012.
What has really impressed me since we have moved back to Lufkin is the conduct of the Lufkin Police Department during the apprehension of two individuals. Easily both incidents could have resulted in national news headlines, but both apprehensions resulted in no harm to either individual, even though a Taser was used initially to stop the suspect who was fleeing on foot from the police officer.
