I am an American and now because we voted for Trump, we are labeled domestic terrorists. I will not accept this from any Democrat in D.C. or elsewhere.
Remember they called mothers, fathers, children and elderly this. What happened in D.C. was set up to make Trump followers look bad, because they hated Trump. We must stand strong, fight to keep our Constitution, freedoms and rights, not with violence but with wisdom and prayer. Strengthen your faith. I found this and would like to share these words with you.
