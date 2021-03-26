The Angelina County Tax Appraisal District’s records show that the owners of the building at 118 S. First St. have not paid taxes on the property since the building was purchased from DETCOG in 2016. The Angelina County Appraisal District apparently failed to pick up the sale at that time. State statute requires a new owner to render his property if the appraisal district does not pick up the transaction.
Also, the operating business located at 118 S. First St. has not filed a business BPP tax rendition, and does not appear to be paying for taxes on their equipment and furnishings.
