America is in more trouble than we can even think. America had a president that came into office named Barack Obama. He wanted to make America the United States of America, not just white, Black or any other color, but the United States of America. President Obama attended a church for over 20 years and Franklin Graham stated that he didn’t think President Obama was a Christian. Now I don’t remember any groups of preachers who supported him.
I just received a survey in my mail from the so-called Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Dr. Ralph Reed to support President Trump, and among those in attendance were VP Mike Pence, Mike Evans, James Dobson, Jentezen Franklin, Jack Graham, Robert Jeffress, Greg Laurie, Robert Morris, James Robison, Paula White-Cain and Jerry Falwell Jr.
