Before we expect from our Maker world peace, there must, of necessity, be an internal desire for peace among His people. The true Christian, ordained by God, is the only avenue toward which we can have certainty that of freedom from worldwide disturbance. It is futile to ask Him to do what we ourselves have not done, or have the desire to do, viz., fixed our hearts to tolerate our fellow man, as well as respect his views.
Peace begins within, individually, and spreads outwardly, first to our immediate families, then to our neighbors, statewide, nationally and, finally, worldwide. As long as there is no satisfaction within us that our being is free from injustices, hatred, prejudices and plain old ill will, can we expect God to assist us in gaining peace in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.