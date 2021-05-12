Lane and I left Lufkin around 13 years ago. We have traveled and lived in six different states since leaving. Lufkin is home and always will be.
Having worked at the Angelina County courthouse for my entire adult working life, I was so disappointed (even heartbroken) when I came in a few weeks ago and went to the courthouse for a visit. The condition that the courthouse and the grounds are in is nothing but an eyesore. We have been to several states and lots of county courthouses, and it seems like such pride is taken in the care and upkeep of their court houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.