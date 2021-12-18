The holiday season is a time for gathering with those closest to you and celebrating the end of the year. Many celebrations and festivities include alcohol, and with that comes an increased likelihood of drunk driving. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas during the last holiday season from Dec. 1 through Jan 1. Ninety-three people were killed in those crashes, while another 215 were seriously injured. These crashes, injuries and deaths are preventable. There are always other options besides getting behind the wheel after drinking or riding with someone who has been drinking.
This holiday season, make sure that if you plan to drink at a gathering, you have a sober way home. The choices you make this holiday season can affect you, your family, your friends and others traveling this time of year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.