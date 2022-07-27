On June 30, 2022, before 8 a.m., I was awakened by a loud banging on our front door and a voice screaming, “Get out of the house! Get out of the house!”
A large red fire truck with flashing lights was in the driveway. Smoke was coming out the top of the garage, melting shingles on the roof. First responders were fast and efficient with hoses, spewing water and foam into our garage. In less than 30 minutes, the fire was out. Many thanks to the firefighters for their excellent work.
