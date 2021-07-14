My purse was stolen from Cracker Barrel on June 6 while I was visiting family for the week. I live in North Carolina and I had some very sentimental items in my wallet from a student of mine who passed away. I am offering $100 for the return of my personal items. Please contact me at jhrw1984@gmail.com if you have any information. Please contact if you have any information. I just want my items returned.
LETTER: Seeking stolen items
- Joyce Whitley, Lenoir, North Carolina
