I sent this proposed legislation to state Sen. Robert Nichols. As of May 31, 2022, I have not been notified as to what has been done. On Dec. 13, 2021, his office (Ms. Valascus) acknowledged receipt of letter and confirmed I would be notified in writing about any updates. I am urging all concerned eligible disabled veterans to send a letter to Nichols at 202 E. Pillar St., Suite 309, Nacogdoches, 75961, requesting this piece of legislation be introduced to the Legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.