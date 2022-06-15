I sent this proposed legislation to state Sen. Robert Nichols. As of May 31, 2022, I have not been notified as to what has been done. On Dec. 13, 2021, his office (Ms. Valascus) acknowledged receipt of letter and confirmed I would be notified in writing about any updates. I am urging all concerned eligible disabled veterans to send a letter to Nichols at 202 E. Pillar St., Suite 309, Nacogdoches, 75961, requesting this piece of legislation be introduced to the Legislature.

———