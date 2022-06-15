We are blessed to be under the care of a health hero in Lufkin, Texas. I did not know that Dr. Joshua Allen recently had ACL surgery and came down with an infection from the surgery. This morning Patti took me to his office to see what is going on with my cough, fever, aches and congestion. After a nurse poked my nose with swabs and I waited 15 minutes for test results, Dr. Allen came out to the car to tell us I had tested positive for COVID.
He had changed from the last time I saw him; I was right. The infection has caused a loss of 25 pounds and he is wearing a type of IV on his upper arm ... all the while caring for his patients. What a man!
