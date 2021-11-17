Danger — danger — Do you want a repeat of last February, when we had freezing temperatures, electrical outages and people dying in their homes from lack of heat?
The Biden administration and the Build Back Better bill pushes hard and fast toward a failing operation (similar to the failed operation in Afghanistan) trying to eliminate fossil fuel emissions by attempting to replace fossil-fueled generators on the electric grid with solar and wind, which will cause failure of the electric grid. Solar and wind techonolgy does not have, and cannot replace, needed characteristics which are already inherent in the machinery of present-day heavy-rotational-inertia-synchronous generators.
