It now seems evident that our “Stable Genius President” is infected with a virus (no not THAT one). He shows many signs that he has mad cow disease. The symptoms are serious and include impaired thinking, dementia, difficulty speaking and seizures. The human version of mad cow disease is caused by taking in infected material (Fox News).
Or perhaps Trump’s behavior could be explained by his addiction to Clorox. Recently he has insisted about painting the border wall (Big Beautiful One) black. The $500 million cost for the black paint is worth it to him. Just wait till a pair of brown hands touches that hot metal. Besides, we don’t have anything better to do with $500 million ... chicken feed right?
Don’t hear much about draining the “swamp” lately. But a close examination reveals that he is expanding rather than draining it. All the better to wallow in it like an arrogant orange manatee.
Also, we should all sleep better knowing that the coronavirus is a Democratic hoax and that it will disappear after the election. Fake news baby! After appointing Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus task force Trump hit the golf course the next day. Anyway Vice President Lizard Man needed something to do to get him out of mannequin mode. Perhaps Trump will also recruit First Lady Natasha to do something. Could wearing $14,000 designer dresses prevent corona?
We must all remember that whatever bad has happened in the past 3½ years is all Obama’s fault. Hopefully soon the American taxpayer will be charged yet another $2 million to fly Trump’s royal behind to Mar-a-Lago for the last time. And then the government clown car can take Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka, Kushner, Pompeo, Betsy DeVos, William Barr, Scott Pruitt and the rest of the White House vermin down Pennsylvania Avenue and into the sunset.
