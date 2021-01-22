In my formative years at University of Oregon Medical School, 1962-66, the taking of a history from a patient and the physical exam were an art, the likes of which the much revered but feared chief of medicine, a gaunt spiderlike figure who chain smoked via a long cigarette holder, Dr. Howard Lewis (“Dr. Tarantula”), taught us was an essential first step before ordering ancillary studies such as laboratory or x-ray studies lest we were like a goose hunter with a shotgun with widely dispersed tiny pellets bringing down only sparrows and robins but nothing edible. To instill integrity even his exam scores were an absolute number derived by subtracting wrong answers from right answers, rather than anyone making a cursory guess. Another teaching point to instill integrity was to periodically call up from town one of his favorite patients whose heart was on the right and not the left side (“Dextro-cardia”), summon a clueless 2nd year medical student to the podium and demand that he percuss the patient’s heart border in front of the class, then embarrass the hapless student if he cheated and said it was on the left side.
As a student I recall well a colorectal clinic in which a fellow student had seen two or three times a patient complaining of rectal bleeding but for no good reason had not done a rectal exam. Already being very compulsive in my approach to patient care, I took the time to do a digital rectal exam, only to discover a large rectal tumor that by then required a permanent colostomy.
