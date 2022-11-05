Red Ribbon Week wrapped up last week, but hopefully it helped bring awareness to the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
In 1985, DEA agent Enrique Camarena was murdered by a drug trafficking crime syndicate. This occurrence brought awareness to the dangers of drugs and became known as Red Ribbon Week, an annual drug awareness campaign. The week can serve as a means of informing younger audiences about drugs and their effects on the body. Concurrently, parents may use Red Ribbon Week to discuss the harmful nature of drugs with their children in a more personalized manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.