It is a tried-and-true conservative principle that government should not interfere in the free marketplace. But the supposedly conservative leadership of our state continues to intrude and is threatening to cost us more than 1,000 jobs as a result.
Texas freely allows various forms of gambling. Last year, the state-sanctioned Texas Lottery generated more than $6 billion in sales. We also have race tracks in the state. Yet the Texas attorney general is trying to shut down electronic bingo facilities on tribal lands near Livingston and El Paso — all while leaving alone a third tribal bingo facility in Eagle Pass. Our state’s political opposition to gambling is, literally, inconsistently applied.
