How can anyone profess to be a Christian and vote Democrat (demonicrat)? This party stands for everything that God is against: abortions, same sex marriage, etc. Neither party — Democrat or Republican — are the same parties of years ago. We vote for whichever party that closely relates to our beliefs to keep our nation free and Christian; to make sure everyone is free and treated equally as God intended. There will be no racism in heaven or hell, only Christians or non-Christians.
