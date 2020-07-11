How can anyone profess to be a Christian and vote Democrat (demonicrat)? This party stands for everything that God is against: abortions, same sex marriage, etc. Neither party — Democrat or Republican — are the same parties of years ago. We vote for whichever party that closely relates to our beliefs to keep our nation free and Christian; to make sure everyone is free and treated equally as God intended. There will be no racism in heaven or hell, only Christians or non-Christians.

Tags

Recommended for you