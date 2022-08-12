The Holy Bible, (God) Jehovah’s written word, has all the answers. We see in (2 Tim 4:1-5) the warning we are seeing now: Every truly born again Christian will do whatever we are told to do (1 Cor. 16:13-14). The news tells us that 80% of so-called evangelists are supporting man (2 Thes 1:17). The Supreme Court is made up of men. The supreme being is made by (Hosea 1:1-9) (Num 23:19). God gave man his whole duty in (Ecc 12:13-14), gave all there choice in (Mark 16:15). If God has already made the choice written in His Holy Word, it is settled. God made man and woman (Gen 1:27), male and female. I am not one that takes one party over the other, but I think the one that gives choices is more like Jesus (Deut 30:19) (Josh 25:15) (Rev 3:20) (John 3:16).
So please stop trying using women and children to vote for political gain. God gave parents to teach their children (Prov 22:6). When confused, open and study it and you can speak like Simon Peter in (John 6:68-69) about inflation. Speak to the old generation. Learn how to live on the land God supplied (Phil 4:19).
