Hello everyone. Welcome to the not-so-normal 2020.
After much thought and prayer about the Veterans Day Parade, we have decided to continue with the plans to have the parade on Saturday, Nov. 7. The lineup will be at 9 a.m. and parade will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend or participate with a float. This is just a “bump” in the road and we still need to honor our veterans regardless of all the negative things happening in the world. Proud to still be a free country. Proud to live in the USA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.