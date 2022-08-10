I attended the Beto O’Rourke meet and greet at a local church and found it as refreshing as a 3-inch rain would be during this drought. The church was packed and the chairs arranged in a circle. Beto stood in the center and outlined what he would do as governor. He then took questions from the audience and answered them all at length. He had already been to two other rallies that same day, but what he said was delivered with enthusiasm and passion. He stayed after the meet and greet was over and there was a huge line of people who wanted to talk to him or have a photo made with him. During his speech, he said that he doubted Greg Abbott would get out and do town hall meetings. I agree that Abbott would speak only if there were fat cats surrounding him and buying him with donations. The very next day, it was revealed that Abbott spent three hours at a fundraiser right after the Uvalde shooting. That is a great indication of where Abbott’s priorities are. George Bush, Rick Perry and Abbott all made a huge amount of money and became rich as governor and didn’t do anything until election time. Abbott’s publicity stunts that he thinks will get him reelected have cost Texas taxpayers billions that could have been better spent on the many needs of the people of Texas.
