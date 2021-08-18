It is heartwarming to watch what Pam Hooton and the Huntington Genealogical and Heritage Society, a 501(C)3 organization, have accomplished to honor the memory of Angelina County’s first sheriff, G.T.W. Collins and his wife, Martha Bridges Collins.
After a storm damaged their original headstone, HGHS has purchased a replacement at a cost of $3,400. At the present time, they have raised $2,400 of the total cost from friends, interested parties and descendants of Collins.
