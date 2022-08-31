I’ve subscribed to newspapers for more than 40 years. One of the most enjoyable aspects of that experience has been the availability of insightful movie reviews for films across a broad spectrum, written by critics with an appreciation for the artistic talents of actors and directors.
I can’t recall ever having encountered such a review in The Lufkin Daily News. I could put up with (or more likely ignore) Wade Modisette’s assessment of his favorite flicks if you could at least alternate (maybe every other week?) with the work of more serious syndicated critics.
