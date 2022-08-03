Beto O’Rourke’s stump speech in Lufkin last Friday night was unrealistic at best. Held in a church, begun with prayer, before maybe 200 people, it was an event for the Democratic Party who took God out of its platform.
Beto didn’t have his facts straight when he said 20-22 veterans committed suicide every day and when he insinuated LBJ’s letter to FDR was the impetus for the Rural Electrification Administration to be conceived. The REA was begun in 1936, and LBJ wasn’t a state representative until 1937. It’s highly dubious that he would have had enough clout to move FDR to action if he wasn’t even a legislator.
