Appreciation for America is taught and not inherently born in us, as we can see by the youth and leftist movement of America, who in general have no appreciation for much of anything.
Yet they are all consumers of capitalism, which they all claim to hate. How many of them have you seen without cars, cellphones, clothing, three meals a day and the luxuries we are afforded because we live in America? They have lived off the sweat of their parents and grandparents, who I am sure did not get it handed to them, and yet they show no appreciation for the things they have.
