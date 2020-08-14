Thanks to Dr. Shawn Penn for his informative and troubling guest editorial (Aug 5, 2020) concerning the arbitrary and capricious decisions made by the folks at Angelina College regarding athletic competition this year. As the father-in-law of AC’s first soccer coach, I can assure you that arbitrary and capricious are not new arrivals on campus. Dr. Penn wisely points out that the suspension of athletics for the forthcoming academic year might be a financial decision for which COVID-19 is a useful pretext.
He calls our attention not only to the betrayal of student athletes, but also the damage to the college and to the coaches and assistants involved in the good-faith recruiting of those student-athletes. Reputations will suffer. But I suspect that President Mike Simon and those close to him are well insulated from harm.
