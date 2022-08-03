Just read the article regarding the appointment of a new city manager. Hmm. sounds as if “the good ol’ boys” are back in business.
Angelina County voters voted in the unit-road system. After much searching, commissioners found a qualified engineer to head up the URS, Chuck Walker, and after only a few months in that position, the commissioners fired him. I have my own beliefs as to why. Then they appointed a road engineer administrator/assistant; no public discussion, no voting, just appoint.
