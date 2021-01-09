To those of your readers who are still flying flags or showing other signs of their support of the man who incited an insurrection against the country he was sworn to protect, you are advertising your lack of support for the very principles that citizenship in our democracy requires. Take down your flags and signs and you will be welcomed back into the world of sanity and decency. Leave them up and you will earn the disdain of your fellow, law-abiding citizens.
A disgusted Texas Republican.
