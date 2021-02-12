During my medical school journey, I lived in Washington, D.C., for eight months. Every Sunday, at sunrise, I used to park adjacent to the Capitol and jog on the National Mall from the Capitol rotunda to the Washington Monument to the White House to the Lincoln Memorial to the Korean War Memorial/Vietnam War Wall to the Jefferson Memorial and back to the Capitol building. Personally, I consider that region of D.C. on the National Mall sacred ground with an aura that is unmatched in our nation. Thus, on Jan. 6, watching the siege unfold on the seat of our government, the Capitol building, was shocking and deeply upsetting.
Any leader, Democratic or Republican, who incites violence in the name of a cause should be held accountable for their actions and words. Case in point is Louie Gohmert, congressman for Texas District 1, who in a Newsmax interview on Jan. 2, stated emphatically, “Basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you’ve got to go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.