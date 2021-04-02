After surviving a bitterly contested presidential race, a catastrophic global pandemic, and a once in a hundred years ice storm, we thought we were finally going to come up for air, count our blessings and move on.
Sadly, that is apparently not the case. This past Friday — two days before Palm Sunday, those who read The Lufkin Daily News were treated to a front-page article and letter to the editor castigating an individual for committing some grave sin of failing to reclassify a piece of land and promptly pay the affiliated property taxes.
