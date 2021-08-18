Angelina College is saddened by the death of Robert L. Poland Jr., who served on the Angelina College Board of Trustees from 1994 to 2021. Only one AC trustee has ever served more years in office (Joe P. Byrd: 1978 to 2008).
During his years of service, Mr. Poland demonstrated an abiding commitment to the mission of Angelina College to help students achieve their full potential. He consistently stood for ensuring the college remained affordable, accessible to all learners, and relevant to the local interests of students and employers. We are deeply grateful for his years of dedicated service.
