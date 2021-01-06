A few weeks ago, millions of Americans went to the polls to elect a new president. The result was clear and conclusive, both in the popular vote and in the electoral college, and has been confirmed countless times by electoral officials, governors and secretaries of state from both political parties all around the nation. Despite this, the incumbent president has decided he will do anything it takes to remain in the White House.
He has persuaded a significant number of people to believe his baseless claims that there was widespread fraud in the electoral process, even though no credible evidence of this has yet been brought forward. Despite numerous lawsuits being brought across the country, in every instance the judiciary has held firm, often in the face of outrageous intimidation. The Supreme Court, and even conservative judges appointed by President Donald Trump have ruled that the cases have no basis in law or fact.
