I need my voice to be heard. There is no doubt that the deep state is hard at work. My wife has a good friend who is a mom, wife and grandmother, but Facebook has warned her she will be restricted if she posts something else that they feel should be censored. This evening some cable news channels refused to cover President Trump’s remarks and others say he lied to the American people. If you claim to be a news network, it is your responsibility to cover what is happening on both sides. It is not your responsibility to tell me what to think. It is my right to listen or to turn you off and make up my own mind. No news outlet, no social media has the right to tell me what I am to think according to their beliefs.
I am a father of seven, a husband, a papa to 20 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 4. I have a mind and can think. I have a heart and can feel. I have a voice and I will not be silenced. I live in America — the choicest land in the world. My opinion is mine alone. I prayed before I voted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.