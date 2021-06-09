Hate crimes are defined as criminal offenses against a person or property solely motivated by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, ethnicity, identity and/or beliefs. Hate crime legislation hopes to deter any perpetrator from committing acts society deems intolerable including civil rights violations, intimidation, planning/staging of an offense and/or assault/murder. Thus, I am confused why Congressman Louie Gohmert, on May 18, 2021, voted against the hate crime bill that protects Asian Americans, while on May 19, 2021, Mr. Gohmert made a speech on the House floor requesting bipartisanship to combat anti-Semitism.
Hate is hate, and distinguishing hate against one ethnicity versus another race defies logic. In February 2020, Mr. Gohmert voted against a long overdue anti-lynching hate crime bill citing that he wanted a more severe punishment to the offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.