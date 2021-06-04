I want to inform the public that in attorney Larry Klayman’s book, ‘‘It Takes A Revolution,’’ he related to us how special counsel Robert Mueller and his top prosecutors allegedly threatened Jerome Corsi with a charge of perjury if he did not agree to lie and implicate President Donald J. Trump by falsely testifying that he had been in touch with WikiLeaks on behalf of Trump.
If these allegations are true, it clearly shows how crooked officials will continue to lie any way they can and find a way to falsely charge Trump with some kind of a crime in order to prevent him from running for public office.
