The Alzheimer’s Walk, Breast Cancer Awareness month and Long-Term Care Planning month — a lot of activity here and elsewhere supporting these terrific and well-needed causes. With Halloween just around the corner, here are a few spooky statistics that everyone should know.
1. Seven out of 10 people believe they will need assistance in their lifetime, but fewer than 3 out of 10 have explored how they will live independently when assistance becomes necessary.
