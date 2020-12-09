We are fortunate to live in rural East Texas where we may interact with and enhance wildlife. Hunting and fishing are ingrained in our culture and lifestyle. With this advantage of having wildlife comes the responsibility of stewardship. Wildlife conservation has become the pride of the outdoorsman in a couple of generations. The days of sustenance hunting have been replaced with bag limits, hunting regulations and habitat protection. The results have been a bounty of wildlife for all to enjoy.
A benefactor of this movement has been the wood duck (Aix sponsa, meaning “water bird in bridal dress”). The male wood duck in all its glory is one of the most beautiful birds in North America. This magnificent bird almost became extinct at the turn of the previous century due to overhunting, decorative feathers and loss of habitat. While many waterfowl migrate annually on the central flyway to the Texas coast from their nesting grounds in the north, the wood duck is a local resident.
