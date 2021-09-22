For 32 years, the United States has recognized National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month gives us an opportunity to acknowledge these otherwise overlooked victories. The theme of this year’s National Recovery Month is “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.” It is a time for individuals, families and communities to come together to celebrate the difficult journey to sobriety and to support those struggling through the treatment process.
Recovery is a journey that unites individuals from countless walks of life, transcending age, race, gender, political alignment, socioeconomic status and countless other traits that threaten to divide us. An estimated 22 million Americans are in recovery for opioids and other addictions, nearly 10% of the entire adult population.
