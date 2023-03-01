As celebration season approaches, teens are preparing to experience many milestones: prom, graduation, spring break trips and activities where alcohol is readily available.
According to the CDC, “more than 3,900 deaths” occur due to underaged drinking every year, and parents are the ones providing the alcohol. When young people consume alcohol, it damages the way that their brains develop because the brain does not stop developing until a person’s mid 20s. Their impaired judgment leads them to make decisions that can harm themselves and others, leading to severe injury or death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.