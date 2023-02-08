It was interesting to read about Blue Collar Mutts rescue in a recent edition of the paper. While this group does good work for the small dogs in our area, many forget about the larger breeds that often get overlooked in shelters and on the streets.
In rescue, this is a phenomenon called “cherry picking.” Fosters, adopters and rescues make room for small fluffy cute dogs while bully breeds and big farm dogs get left behind.
