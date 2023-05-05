The Drug-Free All Stars of Angelina County, funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, are a group of high school seniors who serve as role models for the community by living an alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free lifestyle. Throughout high school, I’ve had the opportunity to take part in many different community organizations, but Drug-Free All Stars has been one of the most eye-opening and influential organizations I’ve participated in. Allowing each member to meet individuals who struggle with substance abuse made it more personal.
One of the most impactful meetings I attended was the drug court meeting, where individuals who were struggling with substance abuse were improving themselves. Society often has a negative stigma about people struggling with addiction; it is important to remember that some are just a product of their environment, and it is our responsibility to promote knowledge, awareness and healthy habits to prevent others from falling into the dangerous cycle of substance abuse. I know substance abuse may never stop, but I want to be a part of a community where there is sufficient support for those who want to quit.
