The Lufkin Daily News editorial of Jan. 13, called on legislators to not restrict the public’s access to public information. I agree, but compliance with the existing laws is what is needed. County Judge Keith Wright called for more transparency to government records in his state of the county address last Friday but those are just empty hypocritical words coming from him.
I made a public information request last July to Wright and Commissioners Terry Pitts and Kermit Kennedy. They have stonewalled me for six months. I finally had to file a lawsuit asking the district judge to order them to provide the documents. My request was for records and documents that any and every citizen is entitled to.
