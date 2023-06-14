This is first to set the record straight. I do not write what Ann is saying but what Jesus is saying in His holy word, the Holy Bible, His written word for all to study and live by (2 Tim. 2-15).
I am a witness for the Lord Jesus Christ and started from a child. My mother, a devoted Christian, started me (2 Tim. 3-13-17). When I do look at the news, I feel sorry that so many people do not believe the Holy Bible any more. Because Jesus said so (2 Tim. 3 1-6).
