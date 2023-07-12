Once upon a time, many believed the Holy Bible is God’s (Jehova’s) written word. Many have turned away because God who can’t lie said so in 1 Tim 4-12 and 2 Tim 3-1-10.
The Bible, God’s Holy written word, is to be studied (2 Tim 2-15).
