I read the article about Giving Day. It’s a wonderful program. But why do the stores that are remodeling throw their new, unopened, perfectly good merchandise in the big trash containers to be hauled to the dump?
These products could be donated to needy people — and they won’t even let them take it from the dumpsters. But I have seen a truck backed up to one of the stores, loading bags of product in it from the side door, so obviously some of the employees are taking advantage of it, so why should the public not be able to do so?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.