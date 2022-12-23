The former pastor of Diboll United Pentecostal Church, the Rev. Elzine Strong, has long been deceased. May I, as an older member of that church, pass on the high regard Bro. Strong held for Judge Paul White?
Bro. Strong frequently rubbed shoulders with Judge White while he was implementing drug court. He judged him to be the right man for the job, that his reasoning was sound. In Bro. Strong’s opinion the best accolade to be given one is that he is a ‘‘good man’’ who strives to do right. He deemed Judge White to be a ‘‘good man.’’
