Those of us who are born again and believe the Holy Bible is the written word of God understand that things will not get better unless man stops trying to be God. This is called an antichrist, and this verse (2 Thess 1-3) warns us against him.
Remember the 80% of white evangelists who said they were supporting a man who made statements like these: I need no repentance. I am the chosen one, I am the only one can fix it, and so on.
