I am Kaylor, a Lufkin High School Drug-Free All Star, and I am reaching out to other students to raise awareness about the impact they can have on changing mindsets about drugs and alcohol in our community. It is vital for tomorrow’s leaders to be aware of the dangers of addictions and what they can do to create change. Seventy-seven Texans die every day from tobacco use. During the upcoming Say What! Action Summit, students can see how their influence can change such statistics.
Say What! Action Summit is a youth-led action summit to introduce students to tobacco prevention advocacy. I attended the summit last year, and it was both informative and fun. It is such a unique experience that I am wanting to go again this year.
